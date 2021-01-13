The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon charging him with "incitement of insurrection." Among the vote were 10 House Republicans. That includes:
- Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
- Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming
- Rep. John Katko of New York
- Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan
- Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington
- Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington
- Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan
- Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio
- Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina
- Rep. David Valadao of California
