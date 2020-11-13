As President Donald Trump continues to contest the legitimacy of the election, Joe Biden begins his transition process, announcing coronavirus advisers and a new chief of staff. Meanwhile, the pandemic is still raging, infecting even more inside the White House.
Monday
- Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper
- Trump agency tasked with transition process has yet to recognize Biden's victory
- Biden transition team announces coronavirus advisers, including whistleblower Rick Bright
Tuesday
- Supreme Court appears to signal Obamacare will survive latest GOP challenge
- Biden moves quickly to tackle coronavirus, the issue that could define his presidency
- Trump's refusal to concede leaves diplomats unclear on what to tell allies
Wednesday
- Trump's public schedules show little interest in work as he protests Biden's legitimate election
- White House political director tests positive for coronavirus, official says
- GA secretary of state: No evidence of widespread voter fraud
- Biden's popular vote lead is highest margin in 20 years
Thursday
- Lack of transition coordination and Pentagon chaos could leave US vulnerable to national security threats
- 'Dejected' Trump continues to waffle over waging baseless election fight
- Biden carries Arizona, flipping a longtime Republican stronghold
Friday
- Biden team seeks Covid-19 back-channels with transition locked out
- Top DHS official ratchets up rebukes of Trump's false election claims
- Joe Biden becomes first Democrat in 28 years to win Georgia
And that was the week in 16 headlines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.