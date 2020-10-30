With just four days until Election Day, both candidates are headed into overdrive, crisscrossing the country in a final push to win the presidency. Meanwhile, coronavirus continues to hammer the nation as more and more states hit record infection levels. Early voting turnout continues to be unprecedented, with massive vote totals in battleground states like Texas, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Monday 

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

And that was the week in 15 headlines.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.