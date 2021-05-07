This week, the Republican Party's rift broke wide open as Rep. Liz Cheney's refusal to acquiesce to former President Trump imperiled not only her spot in House leadership but also her congressional seat from Wyoming.
Monday
- Behind-the-scenes efforts on bipartisan infrastructure bill pick up steam as Democrats more openly weigh splitting up package
- Cheney calls out Trump's latest attempt to promote 'BIG LIE' amid criticism from within her own party
- Bush says if GOP stands for 'White Anglo-Saxon Protestantism, then it's not going to win anything'
Tuesday
- GOP candidate crushed after opposing Trump says party 'not living up to this moment'
- Cheney sees cratering support in House GOP as McCarthy says she isn't 'carrying out the message'
Wednesday
- Donald Trump weighs in on Liz Cheney's expected ouster by endorsing Stefanik and talking to McCarthy
- Biden dismisses McConnell's pledge to focus 'on stopping this new administration'
Thursday
- Democrats wary of appearing to push Justice Breyer out despite their small window to replace him
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs restrictive voting bill
- Trump allies search for viable Cheney foe in Wyoming amid fight over 'Big Lie'
- As Trump loyalty trumps ideology, conservatives hold their noses for Stefanik
Friday
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.