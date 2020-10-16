This week, President Donald Trump continued to hold large in-person campaign rallies. Millions more Americans continued to turn in ballots by mail or, in some cases, wait in hours-long lines to vote early. And a Washington Post report says the White House was warned in 2019 that Rudy Giuliani could be used by Russians to feed misinformation to Trump.
Monday
- Graham sets the stage for Barrett's quick confirmation as hearings get underway
- Trump launches frenzied campaign offensive hoping for a turnaround
Tuesday
- Vulnerable Senate Republicans tie themselves to Barrett with Trump's numbers eroding
- Washington Post: Trump-hyped investigation into Obama officials concludes without charges
- Pelosi defends rejecting White House's stimulus proposal: Americans' 'needs are not addressed in the President's proposal'
Wednesday
- California Republican Party says it will not comply with state's cease and desist order on ballot drop boxes
- Only half of registered voters expect to know result within 'day or two' of Election Day
Thursday
- Trump raises $135 million less than Biden in September as former VP outpaces him for another month
- Trump again refuses to denounce QAnon
- Washington Post: White House was warned that Giuliani was being used by Russians to 'feed misinformation' to Trump
- Stark contrast between Trump and Biden on display in dueling town halls
- More Americans fall into poverty after federal stimulus programs end
Friday
- Trump's pursuit of coronavirus vaccine comes at the expense of therapies he now claims as a 'cure'
- Worries about postal service and mail-in ballots push early voters to in-person polling places
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
