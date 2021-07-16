As Texas Democratic legislators fled the state to try to block a voting measure in the state Capitol in Austin, President Biden made an impassioned pitch for voting rights, but it's not clear his words alone will break Capitol Hill's impasse over the filibuster. Biden's administration later reversed a particularly noteworthy piece of former President Donald Trump's time in office: showerhead rules. 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

And that was the week in 14 headlines.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.