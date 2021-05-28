This week, the nation marked one year since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a now-former Minneapolis police officer, and the racial reckoning that happened in its wake. Meanwhile, legal challenges swirled around former President Donald Trump.
Monday
- Negotiators optimistic for policing overhaul on eve of George Floyd anniversary
- Biden's DOJ appeals order to release full memo on why Trump wasn't charged with obstruction
Tuesday
- Biden indicated he could support $1 trillion infrastructure plan, Republicans say, as GOP group prepares new offer
- Washington Post: Manhattan DA convenes grand jury to consider potential charges in Trump Organization probe
- Trump responds to insurrection lawsuit by claiming immunity while he was President
- US will make 'significant contributions' to rebuilding Gaza, Blinken says
Wednesday
- 'Enough': Biden calls for action on guns in wake of San Jose shooting
- Biden tasks intelligence community to report on Covid origins in 90 days
- Changes to qualified immunity in policing deal face Senate GOP resistance
Thursday
- McConnell doubles down to pressure Republicans, asking for 'a personal favor' to block January 6 commission
- Biden administration won't seek to rejoin Open Skies Treaty after 2020 exit
Friday
- Senate Republicans block January 6 commission
- Polls find most Republicans say 2020 election was stolen and roughly one-quarter embrace QAnon conspiracies
- 1 in 10 defendants from US Capitol insurrection have military ties
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.