President Biden announced new incentives for Americans to get Covid-19 vaccines ahead of his July 4 deadline. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump leans into misinformation ahead of a summer rally tour.
Monday
- Flynn says he didn't endorse Myanmar-style coup after he appears to back plan in video exchange
- On Memorial Day, Austin reflects on strength of US military and dismisses adversaries' criticism
Tuesday
- Obamacare, LGBTQ rights, voting laws in play during Supreme Court's final month
- Texas Democrats call on Congress to act on voting rights but key obstacles loom
- Kamala Harris will lead Biden administration's efforts on voting rights, President says
Wednesday
- Thousands of emails from and to Fauci during the pandemic's early days were published. Here's what they show about him
- Biden announces 'National Month of Action' -- that could include free beer -- to get more Americans vaccinated by July 4
- Some reluctant Democrats consider ditching filibuster for voting bill despite grim prospects over changing rules
- Biden lowers price tag and proposes no immediate changes to GOP tax law in effort to strike bipartisan deal
Thursday
- White House pushes for companies to take ransomware more seriously after high-profile cyberattacks
- Trump is more obsessed than ever with 2020 election and is brushing off allies who are telling him to move on
- Senate Democrats face tough test of unity with voting rights bill
Friday
- As Trump readies summer rallies and speeches, allies worry he's stuck in the past
- Wray sees 'parallels' between challenge posed by ransomware attacks and 9/11
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.