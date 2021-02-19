It was a busy week in Washington, with President Biden sharing key policy initiatives like his plans to reopen schools, push for a federal minimum wage and distribute more vaccines during a CNN town hall.
Meanwhile, Texas and parts of the South faced devastating winter conditions, with millions going without power, water, or heat. The week ended in a rough 24 hours politically for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, as he chose to leave his hard-hit state for Mexico.
Monday
- Burr faces censure by North Carolina GOP for voting to convict Trump
- Gov. Cuomo facing impeachment calls over alleged Covid-19 coverup
- Pelosi announces plans for '9/11-type commission' to investigate Capitol attack
Tuesday
- NYT: House Republican shunned by family members over Trump criticism
- Trump rips McConnell in lengthy statement after being acquitted in impeachment trial
Wednesday
- Biden continues to push $15 federal minimum wage
- White House says teacher vaccinations are 'not a requirement to reopen'
- Key Democrats unhappy with Biden's reluctance to cancel $50,000 in student debt
Thursday
- Texas Republicans criticized for misleading claims that renewable energy sources caused massive outages
- Ivanka Trump tells Marco Rubio she won't challenge him for Florida Senate seat
- Bad weather causing delays in Covid-19 vaccine shipments and deliveries, White House says
- Sen. Ted Cruz flew to Cancun amid Texas' deep freeze
Friday
- Cruz calls Cancun, Mexico, trip 'a mistake' as Texans remain without power amid historic winter storm
- US officially rejoins the Paris climate accord
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.