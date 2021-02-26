This week, legislators worked to confirm more of President Joe Biden's Cabinet and administration officials. The President's team also pushed forward on their Covid-19 relief plans. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump's influence still loomed large -- this weekend, he will speak at CPAC, his first speech since leaving the White House.
Monday
- Justice Clarence Thomas reveals some sympathy for Trump's baseless fraud claims
- Virginia lawmakers vote to make state first in South to abolish death penalty
Tuesday
- Manchin announces he will vote to confirm Haaland as Interior secretary
- Two men charged with threatening Michigan public officials over election results
- Adam Kinzinger says he's glad family letter was released so Americans could see the real divides over Trump
Wednesday
- Biden administration to send 25 million masks to community health centers and food pantries
- Key GOP senator critical of Tanden's past tweets in latest setback for Biden's pick for budget director
- Close ally of Marjorie Taylor Greene among those in Capitol mob
Thursday
- Trump's tax returns and related records turned over to Manhattan district attorney
- Capitol Police chief warns militia groups want to 'blow up the Capitol' when Biden addresses Congress
- CPAC conservative conference set to indulge lies about the 2020 election
- Big Lie? Big Whoop: Many Republicans on Capitol Hill see little reason to bat down Trump's election lies
Friday
- Murkowski to meet with Tanden on Monday as confirmation remains on the rocks
- Republicans push new restrictive election bills in 43 states
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
