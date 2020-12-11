This week, President Donald Trump pushed more lawsuits, even asking the Supreme Court to invalidate millions of votes in battleground states, in a long-shot effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory. All eyes remain on the Georgia Senate races, where early voting officially begins December 14. Meanwhile, coronavirus continues to ravage the country, infecting more Americans than ever before.
Monday
- Democrats' push to investigate Trump won't stop when he leaves office
- Georgia set to reaffirm Biden's victory for 3rd time after recount, dealing major blow to Trump's attempt to overturn the results
- Aides speculate if Trump will travel to Mar-a-Lago for holidays and never return
Tuesday
- A new McConnell-aligned super PAC plans $43 million ad blitz to sway Georgia runoffs
- Biden details plan to combat coronavirus pandemic in first 100 days
Wednesday
- Melania Trump 'just wants to go home'
- Hunter Biden says he's under tax investigation
- All 50 states and DC have now certified their presidential election results
- Giuliani leaves hospital after being treated for coronavirus
Thursday
- Biden to tap Susan Rice to lead White House Domestic Policy Council
- Covid-recovering Trump promised top drugs for all -- he's mainly just helped his friends
Friday
- Senate must pass stopgap funding bill Friday to avert shutdown at midnight
- 14 million American households are at risk of eviction as protections expire
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
