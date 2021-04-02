This week, President Biden unveiled a roughly $2 trillion jobs plan focused on infrastructure and the climate crisis. Meanwhile, Republican legislatures in Georgia and Texas defended legislation that would curb voting access.
Monday
- Biden says 90% of adults will be vaccine eligible in three weeks
- Buttigieg says no gas or mileage tax in Biden's infrastructure plan
Tuesday
- Justice Department investigating Matt Gaetz as part of broader trafficking probe into another Florida politician
- Republicans press ahead with voting restrictions in key states, even as legal fights mount over new Georgia law
- Biden unveils first slate of judicial nominees featuring diverse and history-making selections
Wednesday
- Biden promises 'once-in-a-generation' investment during pitch for $2 trillion infrastructure and climate plan
- Iowa Democrat announces decision to withdraw effort to contest House race
- Transgender rights in the spotlight as Arkansas and Tennessee become latest states to pass anti-trans legislation
Thursday
- Inside Biden's new 'Jobs Cabinet': An extensive effort to notch infrastructure win
- Texas Senate advances bill with new voter restrictions
- Investigation of Matt Gaetz includes whether campaign funds were used to pay for travel and expenses
Friday
- Hunter Biden dodges questions on laptop seized by FBI
- US Capitol is on lockdown due to an external security threat
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
