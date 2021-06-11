This week, Vice President Kamala Harris returned from her first foreign trip as President Biden departed for his first as commander-in-chief. Meanwhile, talks around infrastructure and voting rights bills lost steam in Washington.
Monday
- US recovers millions in cryptocurrency paid to Colonial Pipeline ransomware hackers
- Supreme Court rules against immigrants in temporary status seeking green cards
Tuesday
- White House negotiations with Capito-led group of Republicans end without a deal
- Administration officials perplexed by Harris' border answer and worry it will overshadow her trip
- Senate passes massive bipartisan bill to combat China's growing economic influence
Wednesday
- Biden warns he'll tell Putin 'what I want him to know' as he defines goals of foreign tour
- Watchdog report finds Park Police did not clear racial injustice protesters from Lafayette Park for Trump's visit to St. John's Church last June
Thursday
- Trump Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for data from House Intelligence Committee Democrats, sources say
- Biden says US to buy and donate half-billion doses of Pfizer's Covid vaccine: 'We know the tragedy. We also know the path to recovery'
- Boris and Biden: A diplomatic odd couple faces pressure to define the US-UK relationship
- New infrastructure deal faces Democratic resistance as liberals call for an end to bipartisan talks
Friday
- Biden joins the world leaders club at G7 with call for wartime effort against Covid-19
- Swalwell says Trump 'weaponized' Justice Department against enemies
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
