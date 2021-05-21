This week, President Joe Biden tested his decades-long relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, Republicans battled over whether to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection.
Monday
- Biden 'expressed his support for a ceasefire' in call with Israeli Prime Minister, White House says
- Arizona GOP election official defends office against Trump voting conspiracy theory: 'We are humans, it has to stop.'
- Supreme Court takes up major abortion case next term that could limit Roe v. Wade
Tuesday
- McCarthy's bid to quash January 6 commission underscores GOP split on Trump
- New York attorney general adds 'criminal capacity' to probe of Trump Organization
Wednesday
- Here are the 35 House Republicans who voted for the January 6 commission
- US Capitol Police officer's letter blasts Republican opposition to January 6 commission
- Blinken and Lavrov hold first high-level meeting of Biden's presidency as US-Russia tensions simmer
Thursday
- Biden, staring down first Mideast crisis, touts ceasefire
- Biden signs bill aimed at addressing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes
- Biden administration unable to continue $300 weekly pandemic unemployment benefits that GOP governors are slashing
Friday
- Trump planning rallies in Ohio and Florida this summer
- More than 70 officers have left force since January 6, Capitol Police union says
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.