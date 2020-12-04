Despite positive vaccine news, the coronavirus continues its relentless push across the US, forcing more states into shutdown mode. In their first joint interview since the election, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris kept the focus on preventing the spread of the virus by mask-wearing and social-distancing. Meanwhile, drama in the White House is still unfolding as President Trump refuses to concede the election, spooking Republicans in Georgia looking to maintain control of the US Senate.
Monday
- Grassley returns to Senate office after testing positive for Covid-19
- Arizona certifies Biden's victory
Tuesday
- Biden readies major stimulus push and flurry of executive actions in first 100 days
- White House again flouts public health recommendations during holiday party season
- William Barr says there is no evidence of widespread fraud in presidential election
Wednesday
- Georgia's GOP secretary of state says recount results will show 'no substantial changes'
- Trump discussing pardons for his kids and Rudy Giuliani
- Ivanka Trump was deposed Tuesday in DC attorney general's inauguration lawsuit
Thursday
- Republicans brace for Trump rally in Georgia ahead of January runoffs
- Trump praised QAnon during meeting about keeping the Senate
- Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine publicly to prove it's safe
Friday
- Trump campaign raising millions while Trump refuses to concede
- Biden's popular vote margin over Trump tops 7 million
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
