This week, Biden marked the pandemic anniversary with his first prime-time address as President. He gave an emotional speech after signing a landmark Covid-19 recovery bill into law on Thursday. Meanwhile, more states moved to limit voter access in upcoming elections.
Monday
- Georgia Senate approves sweeping election bill that would repeal no-excuse absentee voting
- Democrats still face tricky path to gutting filibuster despite Manchin's openness to reforms
Tuesday
- Arkansas governor signs near-total abortion ban
- Supreme Court dismisses case related to Trump era 'public charge' rule
- Biden forges ahead with his pro-union agenda on several fronts
Wednesday
- Negotiator-in-chief Biden notches his first win but a bipartisan governing loss
- Senate confirms Merrick Garland as attorney general
- Biden announces plans to purchase 100 million more Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine doses
Thursday
- Biden signs historic $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief law
- Biden directs states to open vaccinations to all adults by May 1
- Arizona Republican lawmakers join GOP efforts to target voting, with nearly two dozen restrictive voting measures
Friday
- Biden running out of time to make decision on future of US mission in Afghanistan as situation worsens
- Majority of New York congressional Democrats call for Gov. Cuomo's resignation
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
