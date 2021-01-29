This week, the Biden administration maintained its focus on coronavirus --- by working to both engineer a passable stimulus package and a more robust vaccine distribution plan. Meanwhile, Republican infighting continued to dominate headlines as the party scrambles to forge a path forward without Donald Trump in the White House.
Monday
- Covid-19 relief faces time crunch with impeachment around the corner
- GOP Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio announces he won't run for reelection, saying it's difficult to 'break through the partisan gridlock'
- Sarah Sanders' run for Arkansas governor to test value of ties to Trump
Tuesday
- Marjorie Taylor Greene indicated support for executing prominent Democrats in 2018 and 2019 before running for Congress
- Biden announces plan to increase Covid-19 vaccine supply
Wednesday
- Biden aims for comprehensive climate approach as he halts new oil and gas leases on federal land
- Leahy said he had 'muscle spasms' on Tuesday night but has been cleared for a full return
- Threats against lawmakers fuel safety concerns for travel outside Washington
Thursday
- Trump and allies target Liz Cheney after impeachment vote
- Biden still seeking bipartisan Covid-19 relief package despite stalemate
Friday
- Three new lawyers added to Trump's impeachment defense
- State Republican lawmakers eye mail-in voting restrictions in Georgia and other key states
And that was the week in 12 headlines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.