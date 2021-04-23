This week, the White House sought to push forward its climate goals. Meanwhile, Derek Chauvin's murder conviction energized the fight for police reform on Capitol Hill.
Monday
- Walter 'Fritz' Mondale, former vice president under Jimmy Carter, dead at 93
- White House backtracks after Biden calls border situation a 'crisis'
Tuesday
- Biden says verdict in Chauvin trial could be a step toward racial justice in America and urges country to come together
- White House considers broad range of migration plans ahead of Harris visit to Central America
Wednesday
- Biden calls for businesses to give paid time off for employees to get vaccinated as he touts 200 million shots
- Justice Department to investigate Minneapolis policing practices after George Floyd's death
Thursday
- Biden announces US will aim to cut carbon emissions by as much as 52% by 2030 at virtual climate summit
- Democratic push to make it easier to prosecute officers emerges as sticking point in policing bill talks
- Senate overwhelmingly passes anti-Asian hate crimes bill
Friday
- US begins to move equipment out of Afghanistan and approves deployment of forces to protect withdrawal operations
- Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin endorses GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski for reelection
- Biden will seek to raise taxes on richest Americans to fund sweeping education and child care proposals
And that was the week in 12 headlines.
