DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD) -- Davenport's truck-eating bridge has claimed another victim.
Right lanes were blocked on Harrison Street in Davenport Wednesday, April 7, 2021 after a too-tall semi-truck got stuck under Fifth Street's railroad bridge.
Tow trucks were on the scene just before 10 a.m. working to extricate the vehicle.
