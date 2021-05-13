The ongoing saga of a tiger found wandering in a Houston neighborhood Sunday, and the arrest of its apparent caretaker -- as the cat has gone missing -- has captivated America. Houston may be the last place you would expect to see a tiger roam, but private ownership and breeding of big cats is a Texas-sized problem in the United States. While tiger ownership is banned in Houston, it is legal in other parts of Texas.
Cuddly tiger cubs purchased from the exotic pet market, online and elsewhere, grow quickly into large and dangerous animals that few people are equipped to handle. Some are kept in cramped and insecure facilities posing a constant threat to their owners and the general public, while others may end up as body parts sold on the black market, thereby fueling the illegal wildlife trade that is driving the decline of wild tigers. Tigers in the wild have a territory of at least seven and up to 580 square miles; to confine them to a cage, home or backyard is indisputably cruel.
As a survivor of a wild tiger mauling, I know intimately the dangers that tigers can pose when they feel threatened, no matter if they were born in an Asian forest or in a cage. A frightened tiger is just as likely to attack as run away and a scared cat that weighs a few hundred pounds is no small threat. There is no doubt that a thinly regulated patchwork of laws governing private ownership and exploitation of tigers in the United States has created a public safety, animal welfare, and law enforcement nightmare.
The Big Cat Public Safety Act, a bipartisan bill that passed the House with a two-thirds vote in 2020 and is again under consideration by the House and the Senate, would greatly limit who can own a big cat in the United States and under what circumstances. If enacted, the law will help dismantle the insidious backyard breeding industry that makes buying a tiger cub easier than purchasing many breeds of domestic dogs. There is no conservation benefit to private tiger ownership and breeding and it is a practice that Congress should act quickly to curtail.
The current whereabouts of the tiger in Houston is unknown, but I hope it is not still loose. A wild tiger in this situation would seek dense cover like a wooded area. Captive-bred tigers, though, are much more unpredictable and may gravitate toward people and buildings if those are what make it feel safe. If you do encounter this tiger (or any other big cat), stay calm. Do not run away: maintain eye contact and back away without turning your back on the animal -- as did the sheriff's deputy in the now-viral video of this cat -- and aim for a safe place like a vehicle or building.
If law enforcement or animal control do find the tiger, it should be tranquilized and safely transferred to an accredited wildlife sanctuary. Unfortunately, without the protections of the Big Cat Public Safety Act, the tiger may have to be returned instead to its legal owner (if it has one) and continue to pose a threat to public safety.
With South Africa about to ban its captive-bred lion industry, authorities worldwide are waking up to the cruelty of breeding big cats for commercial purposes, whether as fodder for hunters, suppliers for the traditional medicine market or, as in the United States, objects to be pet and photographed. The incident in Houston should serve as a wake-up call in the United States to ban private ownership and breeding of big cats.
In addition to urging Congress to pass the Big Cat Public Safety Act, the most effective thing Americans can do to save the endangered tiger, is to support and donate to trusted conservation organizations that are working to protect tigers in their native, wild habitats in Asia, especially organizations that are fighting the illegal wildlife trade.
The unfortunate truth is that the population of tigers in the wild has declined over the last century from 100,000 to about 3,900; by some estimates, there are twice that many in captivity in the US. Tigers belong in forests, savannas, and mangrove swamps, not in backyards, not in selfies, and certainly not in a Houston neighborhood.
