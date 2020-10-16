KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another victim in the restaurant industry in Kansas City.
The Rieger restaurant in the Crossroads Arts District announced Friday it is closing.
"After many pivots, a lot of hard work and contemplation, we have decided that it no longer makes financial sense to operate under the conditions we're all living through while facing the COVID-19 pandemic," the restaurant announced in a Facebook post. "This is a gut-wrenching and difficult decision, but we need to announce that The Rieger will go dark on November 1st. It has been a great privilege and a beautiful and enriching opportunity to be a part of the Kansas City culinary scene for nearly a decade and to get to cook for, serve and know so many of you."
The Rieger operated out of the The Rieger Hotel facility, which was built in 1915.
It will close on Halloween, according to the Facebook post on Friday evening.
A COVID-19 vaccine, more federal relief and additional talks with their landlord could revive the restaurant down the road.
"Thank you, Kansas City, for all the support and love over the years. We love you back."
