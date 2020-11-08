In the first market reaction to Joe Biden being projected as the next US president, US stock futures were up on Sunday.
Dow futures were up 142 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures were up about 0.5% and Nasdaq futures were up 0.6%.
Stocks ended mostly unchanged on Friday. The Dow slipped 67 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were flat.
- This is a developing story and will be updated.
