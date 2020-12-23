The pandemic is forcing older workers to retire early

Pedestrians cross a street in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Dec. 17, 2020. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 17 million on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering CSSE at Johns Hopkins University. U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 17,000,408, with a total of 307,770 deaths, as of 10:27 a.m. local time 1527 GMT, according to the CSSE tally.