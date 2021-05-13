California Republican gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner this week gave an interview to CNN's Dana Bash in which she was criticized for saying that she's "kind of" a Republican (when she is registered as one) and that she didn't vote in the 2020 election (when official records show she voted by mail).
These kinds of gaffes draw media attention, of course, but they mask a broader challenge that the candidates looking to replace incumbent Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces a recall election later this year, must address.
To be successful, Newsom's challengers should take the time to explain how -- specifically -- they would govern differently from him.
Newsom, for his part, is unveiling what he calls the "California Comeback Plan," advocating for policies that range from using the state's $76 billion budget surplus (facilitated, in part, by the hundreds of billions of dollars in federal aid that have come the state's way over the last year) to pay individuals a massive one-time rebate, to taking additional steps to address homelessness.
The name of Newsom's plan is identical to the overall campaign slogan of former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a leading Republican candidate to replace him. These embarrassing optics aside, Newsom's policies are sure to draw attention and, more importantly for him, support for his efforts to stay in office when he faces California voters this fall.
Newsom's opponents argue that voter discontent about his mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing mismanagement of state government under his watch will be enough to fuel his ouster from office. That may be, but the recall is still about six months away, and there are a lot of things competing for voter attention between now and then.
A March 2021 survey conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California sheds some light on Newsom's potential challenges. While a majority of those surveyed would reject the Newsom recall, likely voters polled identified the economy and housing costs as issues of concern. Over 60% of likely voters believed that California is in a recession, with almost one-in-three voters in the Bay Area responding that the state was in a "serious recession." Meanwhile, 66% of likely voters identified housing affordability as a "big problem" in California -- with another 26% calling it "somewhat of a problem."
These "kitchen table" issues are the sorts of concerns that don't appear to be going away for Newsom and make California a less attractive place to live. Newsom is unveiling his ideas to Californians now -- focused on areas like the economy and housing -- to show voters that he has plans to deal with these problems. But the poll results also highlight the opportunity for the candidates looking to replace him.
Recent history suggests that policy tends not to be at the center of most political campaigns. This is particularly so in a massive state like California, where it can be hard to break through and substantive messages can easily get lost in the noise.
But a recall election is an ultimate referendum on the incumbent, and Newsom wants Californians to believe that he has answers to many of the state's toughest problems. Ultimately, it will not be enough for his opponents to simply argue, "No, he doesn't" and call it a day. To take advantage of Newsom's greatest weaknesses, the candidates looking to replace him should put forth bold ideas to fix the challenges that he simply hasn't addressed.
Take jobs and the economy as an example. The most recent data issued by the state, covering March 2021, showed California's unemployment rate hovering above 8%, with the number in the state's most populous county, Los Angeles, near 11%. Newsom's inconsistent and varying Covid-19 lockdown rules over the course of the last year certainly contributed to this -- particularly for businesses in certain service and hospitality sectors.
But the pandemic hides the more significant problem the state faces, which is that its regulatory and tax policies haven't been overhauled in decades and the cost of living in the state's urban areas remains stubbornly high. While businesses may start in California, particularly technology-oriented businesses, they are tempted to leave over time.
The well publicized departures of companies like Tesla, Oracle and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are examples of this. These businesses leave for states like Texas because they can find a friendlier jobs climate elsewhere, where a lower cost of living allows their employees to afford to buy homes and raise their families.
To that effect, Faulconer recently released a plan that would cut middle income taxes and simplify the state's tax code. Others should consider changes that might address the state's boom-and-bust income tax collection system, where so much of the state's revenue prospects depend on Californians realizing capital gains (primarily through the sale of stocks). This makes the system good for California when markets are doing well (as they have been for the last year) but a disaster for the state when they're not.
It will not be easy for Newsom or his successor to fix any of the outlined challenges. And, unfortunately, most of what Newsom proposes now are temporary salves rather than long-term, structural solutions. But Californians recognize the deep problems the state faces and will consider voting for leaders who put forth real ideas to solve them.
It's now up to Faulconer, Jenner and others looking to replace Newsom later this year to propose those bold solutions and give voters a real reason to kick the incumbent governor out of office later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.