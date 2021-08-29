KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Ed Asner, the Kansas City native who rose to fame in middle age playing roles as the lovable newsman Lou Grant on the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the spinoff drama “Lou Grant,” has died at the age of 91.
Asner was born on November 15, 1929 in Kansas City, Missouri, but grew up in Kansas City, Kansas where he attended Wyandotte High School. His family, Russian-Orthodox immigrants ran a second-hand shop and founded Asner Iron and Metal which still operates in KCK to this day.
Before becoming a household name, Asner joined the military, serving with the U.S. Army Signal Corps and appeared in plays that toured Army camps across Europe.
On television, his presence was burly and prolific; built like a balding football lineman, he won over audiences as the rumpled boss to Moore’s exuberant Mary Richards in the fictional Minneapolis TV newsroom where both worked.
His seven season run on ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ began in 1970, then continued for another five years on ‘Lou Grant.’
He had more than 300 acting credits and remained active throughout his 70s and 80s in a variety of film and television roles.
In 2003, he played Santa Claus in Will Ferrell’s hit film “Elf.” He also played John Goodman’s father in the short-lived 2004 CBS comedy “Center of the Universe” and the voice of the elderly hero in Pixar’s “Up.”
Asner’s representative confirmed the actor’s death in an email to the Associated Press. Asner’s official Twitter account included a note from his children: “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you.”
