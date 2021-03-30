The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines By Joshua Berlinger, CNN Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not Available Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories Mandatory 10-digit dialing set to begin for Missouri area code Chris Oberholtz Updated Mar 24, 2021 It’s going to affect millions. See why your phone calls might not go thru on April 24. Here's what you need to know. Kansas woman dies from reaction to coronavirus vaccine, obituary claims Chris Oberholtz Updated Mar 25, 2021 A Kansas woman died after a reaction to the coronavirus vaccine, her family says in her obituary posted online. Will there be a 4th stimulus check? Here's what we know Meredith Digital Staff Updated Mar 24, 2021 A new round of stimulus checks have started to roll out, but some are wondering if there's a possibility for a fourth check. COVID-19 vaccine: Here's where to find it in the Kansas City area and how to sign up Chris Oberholtz Updated 13 min ago Here's where people in the Kansas City area can find coronavirus vaccine information from the major hospital providers and county health departments. Man who grew up in Shawnee at center of mystery in Chicago Abby Dodge, Zoe Brown Updated 4 hrs ago A man who grew up in Shawnee is at the center of a mystery in Chicago. 4 Whataburgers set to open in KC area this fall are just the beginning, chain says Shain Bergan Updated Mar 25, 2021 Whataburger says the plans to open four area restaurants this year are just the beginning for what the burger chain has in store for Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.