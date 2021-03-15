Not Available
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
- By Nectar Gan, CNN
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
- KCTV5 News
- Updated
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Wednesday night, a slightly better look at Patrick Mahomes' daughter was posted on social media.
- Joe Chiodo
- Updated
KCTV5 continues to answer your good questions about the coronavirus.
- Chris Oberholtz
- Updated
Here's where people in the Kansas City area can find coronavirus vaccine information from the major hospital providers and county health departments.
- Nick Sloan
- Updated
The Missouri Highway Patrol said that someone 'suspiciously fell' from a vehicle on I-49 just north of Harrisonville, MO on Friday morning.
VIDEO: Zoom hearing abruptly ends when court realizes suspect is in same home as victim of alleged assault
- By Tom Yun, CTVNews.ca Writer
- Updated
A U.S. court hearing via Zoom for a man accused of assault was abruptly adjourned after he was discovered to have been attending the hearing from the complainant's home.
- Zoe Brown
- Updated
The authorities are investigating after a homicide suspect was taken into custody in Ray County following a pursuit and the victim's body was located by the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.