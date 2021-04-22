The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines By Sophie Jeong, CNN Posted 16 min ago Posted 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not Available Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories Dogecoin price soars more than 100% to new record after Elon Musk tweets By Diksha Madhok, CNN Business Updated Apr 16, 2021 For the second time this week, Dogecoin has hit a milestone. And this time around, it may be thanks to the world's richest man. Jumping worms make their way to Kansas and Missouri Chris Oberholtz Updated Apr 20, 2021 Take a look at this! These are jumping worms, and they are making their way to Kansas and Missouri. Woman fatally shoots boyfriend after seeing him videoconference with ex-girlfriend, charges say By KMOV Staff Updated Apr 19, 2021 SPANISH LAKE, Missouri (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County woman was charged last week with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend. Jury recommends life in prison for Kylr Yust in killings of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions Shain Bergan, Emily Rittman Updated Apr 20, 2021 A day after being found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and second-degree murder, a jury recommended the maximum penalty of life in prison for Kylr Yust. KCK code officers assess Sauer Castle for structural issues Nathan Vickers Updated 3 hrs ago The Unified Government is taking action against the owner of the historic Sauer Castle. Retired Ohio sheriff and tiny K-9 partner die the same day By MARK GILLISPIE Associated Press Updated Apr 19, 2021 The Ohio county sheriff and his tiny police dog were inseparable, their lives unwaveringly intertwined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.