The latest on Covid-19 and India's worsening crisis By Brad Lendon and Joshua Berlinger, CNN Posted 3 hrs ago Posted 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not Available Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories Telemedicine company's CEO fired after prom video goes viral Carley Gordon Updated Apr 29, 2021 FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - People across the world are now talking about a prom night video shot inside a Franklin hotel and it all has to do with the dress one student was wearing. Woman fatally shoots boyfriend after seeing him videoconference with ex-girlfriend, charges say By KMOV Staff Posted Apr 15, 2021 SPANISH LAKE, Missouri (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County woman was charged last week with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend. Lee's Summit soccer coach on leave, under investigation KCTV5 News Updated May 4, 2021 A Lee's Summit soccer coach is on leave and under investigation. Kansas House Rep. Mark Samsel issues statement following battery allegations Betsy Webster Updated May 4, 2021 WELLSVILLE, KS (KCTV/AP) -- UPDATE: Kansas House Rep. Mark Samsel issued a lengthy statement on Sunday afternoon on the matter. Amber Alert canceled after abducted Kansas toddler found safe Chris Oberholtz Updated 17 hrs ago An Amber Alert has been canceled for an abducted 14-month-old boy in western Kansas after the child was found safe. 'Like torture' | St. Louis man says he was awake, unable to speak or move during surgery Updated May 3, 2021 It was supposed to be a routine surgery, but it's one a St. Louis man says he will remember the rest of his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.