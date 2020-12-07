Click here for updates on this story
CHICAGO, IL (WBBM ) -- Phones are ringing off the hook at one west suburban restaurant all because of their new pizza delivery guy — the Grinch.
Social media is buzzing with photos of the Grinch making his special deliveries in La Grange.
The owner of Antonino’s Restaurant said they decided to put the Grinch to work to make people happy during difficult times. The owner said the Grinch deliveries have been so popular they have expanded to three days a week and may be adding more soon.
For people who live outside the La Grange area, the Grinch is now doing curbside pickup on Tuesdays.
Customers can book Grinch orders online for no extra charge.
