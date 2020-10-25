There are no more debates, no more town halls, and just 8 days -- yes, single digits -- until Election Day.
Of course, millions have already cast their ballots. As of Sunday, the early vote had already surpassed the 2016 early vote, even as some states are still only just starting early in-person voting.
Yet others are winding down this week as officials prepare for Election Day itself. Time is also running thin to request a mail-in ballot. Some states are still letting people request them, but there's not much cushion room for it to arrive in your mailbox and be returned in time. Check your state rules here.
Some of the key deadlines for the week ahead:
Monday
Early voting begins in Maryland.
Tuesday
Deadline to apply for mail/absentee ballot in Arkansas, California, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, Kansas, New York (postmark deadline), North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
Early voting ends in Louisiana and Pennsylvania.
Thursday
Early voting ends in Alabama, Maine and Tennessee.
Friday
Deadline to apply for mail/absentee ballot in Delaware, Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan (ballot by mail).
Early voting ends in Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, Texas and Utah.
Saturday
Deadline to apply for mail/absentee ballot in Ohio and Virginia (in-person).
Early voting ends in Florida, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma (2 P.M.), Virginia and West Virginia.
