The Texas Supreme Court denied a petition Sunday by a group of Republicans seeking to invalidate more than 120,000 drive-thru votes in Harris County.
This is the second time in recent weeks the state Supreme Court has blocked attempts to dismantle drive-thru voting there. The petition argued that drive-thru voting violated federal law.
A similar court case is pending at a federal court in Houston with a hearing set for Monday.
Ten of Harris County's 120 early voting sites are drive-thru locations. As of Friday, nearly 127,000 votes had been cast at those sites, marking nearly 9% of the total votes cast in the country's third most populous county.
While curbside voting in Harris County is limited to voters with a disability and located at all polling sites, the drive-thru voting locations are open to all voters.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
