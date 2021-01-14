(CNN) — La isla indonesia de Sulawesi fue golpeada por un terremoto de magnitud 6,2 el viernes por la mañana (hora local), según el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).
El epicentro del terremoto se ubicó al sur de Mamuju en el lado occidental de la isla, a una profundidad de 18 kilómetros.
Se reportan tres muertos y 24 heridos, según la agencia Reuters.
