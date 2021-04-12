Click here for updates on this story
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Nashville will get its first look inside the new Tennessee State Library and Archives Building later today.
The new facility is 165,000 square feet and increases capacity by 40% for up to 760,000 items.
State officials tell us a climate-controlled chamber was added to store historic books and manuscripts. Additionally, a blast freezer will also be available to help staff save materials damaged by water or insects after floods and natural disasters.
The Secretary of State's office calls this a 'major upgrade' from the current 1950's era home of the state library and archives.
The new building is set to be celebrated this afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and will open to the public on Tuesday with most of the 500,000 books in their collection.
