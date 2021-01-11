KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many health care workers are beginning to get their second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine.
We have reported that when you get the vaccine you may have arm soreness, feel some fatigue, even get a fever, or have a headache.
However, do not feel surprised if some of those symptoms are a bit worse following your second shot.
Participants of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine trials reported that they developed more symptoms following their second dose.
A nurse who runs the Covid Intensive Care Unit at The University of Kansas Health System said this about her second dose, "I feel great. The second dose was harder and for a lot of my team as well," Casey Pickering said.
Pickering got the Pfizer vaccine. Even though she did not feel great immediately following her second shot, she says her symptoms cleared up in about 24 hours.
Local doctors continue to encourage people to get the vaccine when it is their turn.
