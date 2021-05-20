CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Ford Plant in Claycomo is scheduled to go through another set of closures, this time because of a supply shortage.
By now you’ve probably heard the saying America runs on Dunkin, well it might be fair enough to say part of Claycomo runs on Ford.
“We lose a lot of money right now,” says Carlos Palacios the Owner of Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh.
Palacios has been on Highway 69 in Claycomo for a year now.
“We are okay with the pandemic because we work with the drive thru,” says Palacios.
What has taken a hit is the business inside, which had a few empty seats that would normally be filled by their neighbors down the street at the Ford Plant.
“Every morning they come for breakfast and they just stopped because people say they closed the plant again,” says Palacios.
That makes up around 30 percent of their business.
March of last year all Ford plants, closed for a few months because of the pandemic.
Fast forward to this year, and the plant is being closed again, this time for a semiconductor supply shortage.
According to Ford and the local union, the Kansas City Assembly Plant will be down the weeks of May 31st and June 7th and will operate on a reduced schedule the week of
June 14th.
“It’s hurting us, it really is,” says Dixie Edwards the owner Nelle Belles Diner.
Edwards says the plant makes up almost 45 to 50 percent of their business.
“We used to open at 3:30 in the morning we open at 6 now so that hurts too,” says Edwards.
Through the hardship of not only these closures, but the pandemic as well, Edwards says they are going to keep fighting to keep the doors open for their regulars.
When it’s time for the plant to reopen they’ll be excited to greet the workers with open arms when they come back, hopefully in June.
“It hurts but we are going to keep hanging on,” says Edwards.
Just to put it into perspective how difficult this situation has been on the business in the area, one restaurant right next to the plant is contemplating selling.
We reached out to Ford and they say hourly workers with at least one year of seniority will receive approximately 75 percent of their gross pay when the plant is down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.