Teen girl shot in possible love triangle

Click here for updates on this story
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS) -- A possible love triangle may be at the heart of a shooting early Monday in Shreveport.
It happened just before 12:30 in the 3500 block of McWillie Avenue in the Caddo Heights neighborhood. As many as 55 shell casings littered the roadway after the shooting.
A 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim's mother old KTBS 3 News the shooting was part of a love triangle between her and two boys, but police have not confirmed that.
So far no word if anyone was arrested.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.