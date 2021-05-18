Click here for updates on this story
SMYRNA, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A Smyrna teen is asking the community to watch out if you are Hilltop Park.
Julianna Foriest said she was attacked by a group of kids and adults while playing with her 12-year-old brother.
“They were dumping entire water bottles on my brother’s head,” the 15-year-old said. “I tried to walk away and then a rock was thrown at the back of the head.”
Foriest said she was standing up for her brother after another boy wouldn’t stop pouring water on his head.
“I got really frustrated and punched him in the face, and then he said, ‘I’m going to get my brother. He’s going to come and shoot you up and I’m going to get my older sister and she’s going to beat you up,” Foriest said.
She said shortly after a group of 10 people came down a nearby hill and marched toward her.
“I thought they were going to have a conversation with me like adults,” she said. “But instead I was attacked.”
Omayra Soto, Foriest’s mother, said she drove to the park as soon as a family member called her. When she got there her daughter had bruises under her eyes, on her temple and a busted lip.
“As a mom, I’m just said I couldn’t’ be there to protect her,” Soto said. “I don’t’ want this to get downplayed, there’s no cameras in this park. I learned from the cops that this isn’t the only incident that has happened here.”
Officers have responded to four calls for service in this park since January 1, 2021 including one alleged aggravated assault, one animal cruelty, and one juvenile fight. The fourth was initiated by an officer who was approached by a family while he was patrolling the park; the family reported a broken water line.
