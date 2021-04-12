Click here for updates on this story
ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) -- A Lake St. Louis teen was arrested in after a 29-year-old woman found dead in a north St. Louis City home Saturday night.
Police found 29-year-old Jamanda Gordon, stabbed to death inside the front door of a home in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue after 9:30 p.m. in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. Ahmad Thirdkill, 19, of Lake St. Louis was arrested and charged with murder and armed criminal action.
He is held without bond.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.