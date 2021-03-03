(CNN) -- A new cutting-edge technology is breathing new and eerie life into old still photographs!
Genealogy company MyHeritage debuted a new online tool that is the talk of the twisted tech town.
The technology, called "deep nostalgia" uses artificial intelligence to animate faces in old photographs, bringing them to bizarre life.
The company used old family photographs to show off the tech -- along with some famous ones, like those of Oscar Wilde and Albert Einstein
In addition to animation, the site can also colorize and enhance old photos to make them shine.
The digital simulations can feel both familiar and downright eerie.
It's like technology used to make Deepfakes, fake videos of real people, which has raised concerns about the spread of disinformation.
