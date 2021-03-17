Click here for updates on this story
PARKVILLE, Maryland (WJZ) -- A Baltimore County teacher has gone viral with his rendition of the Mr. Rogers theme song.
Justin Pugh, a third-grade teacher at Parkville Elementary School, posted a video of the song on Instagram earlier this month.
“This is the way we start every day in our virtual classroom,” he wrote. “It’s the perfect way to start out in a positive way and to let the class know how good it is to see them.”
As of Tuesday, the video has more than 1,400 views.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.