Click here for updates on this story
GRAHAM, Alamance County, North Carolina (WLOS) -- A North Carolina teacher who died earlier this month was shot to death while trying to steal drugs and investigators said he shot a reported member of a Mexican drug cartel before he was killed.
Barney Harris, a Union Academy teacher, died in Alamance County on April 8th during what Sheriff Terry Johnson told NewsChannel 12 affiliate ABC 45 in Winston-Salem was a burglary that left two people dead.
Harris was the basketball coach at the school, where he was well-loved and respected, but Sheriff Johnson told ABC affiliate WSOC that there was another side to Harris that most people didn’t see -- one that was involved in the dangerous and deadly drug world.
Harris and a second man, Steven Stewart, went to a mobile home park in Alamance County last Thursday to steal money and drugs from cartel members when they were involved in a shootout and Harris was killed.
Stewart, who is from Wadesboro, survived the shooting and was arrested; the sheriff said he has been charged with armed robbery and murder.
Harris was hired by Union Academy Charter School in July 2017 as a high school Spanish teacher and served as the head coach for the varsity men’s basketball team and varsity men’s track team.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.