(CNN) –– Estamos en temporada navideña y Taylor Swift tiene un regalo, que viene en forma de álbum. La cantante anunció este jueves que lanzará su noveno disco de estudio.
Swift compartió la noticia de su álbum a través de sus redes sociales verificadas.
I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore. 📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/xdej7AzJRW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020
«Estoy encantada decirles que mi noveno álbum de estudio, y el disco hermano del folklore, saldrá esta noche a la medianoche del horario del este», tuiteó Taylor Swift. «Se llama ‘Evermore'».
«Folklore» se lanzó este verano y ha tenido un éxito tanto comercial como en la crítica.
Según Swift, «para decirlo sencillamente, no podíamos dejar de escribir canciones».
To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020
«Para tratar de decirlo de manera más poética, se siente como si estuviéramos parados en el borde de los bosques folclóricos y tuviéramos opción: dar la vuelta y regresar o viajar más adentro del bosque de esta música», tuiteó Swift. «Decidimos explorar más profundo», añadió.
Swift también tuiteó que el video musical de su sencillo «Willow» también se lanzaría a la medianoche.
Y compartió la lista de canciones del nuevo álbum, que incluye una canción llamada «Closure».
Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! pic.twitter.com/wATiVSTpuV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020
«Desde que tenía 13 años, he estado emocionada por cumplir 31 porque es mi número de la suerte al revés. Por eso quería sorprenderlos con esto ahora», tuiteó Swift. «Todos ustedes han sido tan cariñosos, solidarios y atentos en mi cumpleaños, así que esta vez pensé en darles algo».
«Evermore» incluye 15 canciones en el álbum estándar, con dos temas adicionales en la edición de lujo.
