KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Taylor Swift has done it again! She announced this morning she'll be dropping a surprise album tonight. It comes out at 11PM CST. The album is called "Evermore." The singer-songwriter works quickly! She just dropped her album "Folklore" this summer. Swift says, "to put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs."
Swift says she's never really done it this way before. In the past, she treated each album as a "one-off" before moving on to planning the next project.
"Evermore" features 15 tracks on the standard album, with two bonus tracks on the deluxe edition.
