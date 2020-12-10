It's the holiday season and Taylor Swift has a gift.
The singer announced Thursday that she was dropping her ninth studio album.
She shared the news via her verified social media.
"I'm elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore's sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern," she tweeted. "It's called evermore."
"Folklore" dropped this summer to both critical and commercial success.
Swift also tweeted that the music video for her single "Willow" would also be released at midnight.
