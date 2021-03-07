(CNN) — Es oficial: Taylor Swift, BTS y Billie Eilish se encuentran entre los que actuarán en los Grammy 2021.
La Academia de la Grabación dijo el domingo que los artistas «se unirán, aunque todavía estén separados» para la entrega de premios el 14 de marzo. La ceremonia, que celebra lo mejor de la música, se pospuso el 31 de enero debido a la pandemia de coronavirus en curso.
MIRA: Sophie, artista nominada al Grammy, muere a los 34 años
La lista completa de artistas también incluye:
Bad Bunny Black Pumas Cardi B Brandi Carlile DaBaby Doja Cat Mickey Guyton Haim Brittany Howard Miranda Lambert Lil Baby Dua Lipa Chris Martin John Mayer Megan Thee Stallion Maren Morris Post Malone Roddy Ricch Harry Styles
La única artista nominada que falta en las filas es Beyoncé, quien tiene nueve nominaciones este año.
El presentador de «The Daily Show» Trevor Noah está programado para ser el anfitrión del evento.
