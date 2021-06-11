Taylor Johnson is a multimedia journalist, who is excited to be a trusted source to those living in Kansas City.
Originally from Prince George’s County, Maryland, Taylor’s passion for journalism and storytelling stems from childhood.
She took that passion with her to University of Maryland College Park where she graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism in 2016.
After getting extensive experience in editorial, social media, and digital based positions, Taylor landed her first job in news as a digital content producer at WSET-TV in 2017.
In 2019, Taylor made her first stop in the Midwest at WTWO-TV in Terre Haute, Indiana. She rose from multimedia journalist to weekend anchor within a year. She even learned to forecast weather.
Taylor is always looking to hear from you. If you have story ideas or just want to say hello, always feel free to read out.