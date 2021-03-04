KCTV5 Stands for You, and this week we’re assembling a team of tax experts to answer your calls.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tax time is coming up and we recognize this year will be confusing for many.

The pandemic had us all tightening our belts. Some were forced to dip into their 401Ks, and others lost their job.

KCTV5 Stands for You, and this week we’re assembling a team of tax experts to answer your calls.

KCTV5’s tax hotline

The time to get your tax questions answered is Wednesday and Thursday, March 3-4) from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The number to call is 844-559-0005.

KCTV5’s tax hotline goes live Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The number to call is 844-559-0005.

“You're always wondering, ‘Did I get the best refund or take advances of deductions?’ You'll be able to ask those questions and get them answered,” said Marquita Miller-Joshua with Five Star Tax & Business Solutions.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.