KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tax time is coming up and we recognize this year will be confusing for many.
The pandemic had us all tightening our belts. Some were forced to dip into their 401Ks, and others lost their job.
KCTV5 Stands for You, and this week we’re assembling a team of tax experts to answer your calls.
KCTV5’s tax hotline goes live Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The number to call is 844-559-0005.
“You're always wondering, ‘Did I get the best refund or take advances of deductions?’ You'll be able to ask those questions and get them answered,” said Marquita Miller-Joshua with Five Star Tax & Business Solutions.
