KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Most of us have tackled tax season before. But even if you're not new to filing, this year could feel a little uncertain because of the pandemic.
KCTV5 Stands for You as we host tax experts to answer your important questions.
Do you have a question to ask our tax experts to put some of those worries to rest? Fill out the following form, and we will get you an answer.
You can also call KCTV5’s tax hotline which goes live at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, and runs until 12:30 p.m. You can also call Thursday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The number to call is 844-559-0005.
