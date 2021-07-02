Tangipahoa Parish sheriff asking for help identifying woman with jester tattoo found dead

Click here for updates on this story
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, Louisiana (WDSU) -- The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify the body of a woman found in Ponchatoula.
The sheriff's office responded to a location East of Ponchatoula in reference to the discovery of the body of an unknown female.
The woman is believed to be approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium-large build.
The sheriff says she has a tattoo of two jester masks with a script saying “Smile Now Cry Later” on her left forearm.
If you have any information which may help detectives identify this woman contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245 or the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, 985-345-6150.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.